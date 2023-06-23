MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU is cutting the budget of its library services and temporarily suspending the acquisitions of new materials as part of it’s plans for the 2024 fiscal year (FY).

According to the WVU Library website, general operating expenses have been reduced by 30%. Spending on staffing will also be decreasing by 7-12%, and spending on the libraries several collections will be reduced by 8%.

The WVU Library is also temporarily suspending the purchasing of new educational materials such as books, eBooks, DVDs or databases for FY 2024. The post also said that the library is taking a more critical look at its academic subscriptions (databases and journals), which account for 87% of the library’s materials budget, according to WVU.

Whether or not these subscriptions will be renewed depends on:

How critical they are to student success, and how they relate to WVU’s coursework

Whether the recourse can be found or loaned from somewhere else

How redundant the material is and whether it can already be found on another platform

The cost of the material, how much it is used, and how much it overlaps with other educational material

A list of all titles that will be impacted as a result of the reduced budget will be made available at this link beginning July 1, 2023.

In the wake of financial cutbacks, the library is encouraging students to take advantage of other library programs such as the Research Repository and the interlibrary loan service.

The reduction in library spending is part of a larger effort by the university to combat a reportedly more than $40 million dollar deficit.