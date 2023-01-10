MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University announced in November that it was collaborating with an internationally known chef to create a diverse menu for its students, and on Tuesday, he visited campus for his restaurant’s grand opening.

WVU’s Dining Services partner Sodexo brought in celebrity Chef Aarón Sanchez Tuesday morning to celebrate the opening of Adobo Cantina. The new Mexican-style food station is located in Cafe Evansdale on campus and has a similar menu created by Sanchez for his New Orleans restaurant Johnnie Sanchez.

(WBOY image)

“What students can expect are traditional staple dishes like Carna Asada, Adobo rubbed chicken, beautiful Charro beans, Mexican rice, and of course, fresh vibrant Salsas and garnishes and we’re going to start with that and as we evolve, and we get a little bit more refined with our execution we’re going to introduce a beautiful array of different dishes.”

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to be here. I’m a Mountaineer! Officially!” said Sanchez.

“It’s a great opportunity, right? Really traditional authentic Latin food on our campus,” said WVU’s Assistant VP for Strategic Initiatives, Erin Newmeyer. “It provides variety and again, opportunity for students to try something different that they wouldn’t normally have in Morgantown.”

The food station is mostly for students and faculty, but anyone from the public can come in and enjoy the tasty new authentic Mexican flavors.