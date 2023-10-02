MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see a lot of police cars and officers around the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday, don’t worry. It’s likely just a mock crime scene training exercise.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and detectives, Star City K-9 unit and WVU Police Department will be conducting the training exercise on Tuesday, Oct. 3 starting at 6 p.m. and extending into the overnight hours, to be cleaned up by 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to WVU’s MountaineerENews.

The yearly exercise allows senior forensic science examiners and journalism students to get hands-on, in-the-field experience.