MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University will restructure a large administrative unit amid its “review and transformation efforts,” the university announced on Tuesday.

The news followed a Monday walk-out by students, faculty and staff over the proposed cuts to degree programs, including languages. The proposed cuts amount to 32 majors.

In a press release, WVU said that Vice President of Talent and Culture Cris DeBord will retire later this year and that moving forward, the position will be eliminated, and the “entire unit will be reorganized to align and better serve the University community for the future.”

WVU also said that 19 of the 25 units identified for formal review under the “Academic Transformation initiative” have submitted an intent to appeal the preliminary recommendations that were announced on Aug. 11. The Board of Governors (BOG) will vote on the final recommendations on Friday, Sept. 15.

The BOG also approved adding certain Clinical-Track and Librarian-Track faculty to the Severance Package developed around Academic Transformation during its Tuesday meeting, the release said.

The university said about two dozen people attended the BOG meeting and several signed up to address members regarding the preliminary recommendations as part of the academic program portfolio review.

The university said Gee made the following statement during the meeting:

I want to reinforce that transformation is not a new concept for this University. In my very first speech to the University in 2014, I talked about the need to be more efficient and streamlined. In 2016, I clearly stated we would need to overhaul everything — including academics. And in 2018, I said land-grant universities could win back the people’s favor by acting as the ‘people’s universities’ again.

WVU has been updating the “WVU Transformation” section of its website with the latest BOG recommendations.