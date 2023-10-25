MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Another fraternity on the campus of West Virginia University is facing disciplinary action, this time from its national governing body.

According to a WVU Today release, the Grand Council of Phi Sigma Kappa notified WVU on Wednesday, Oct. 25 that it has suspended the charter of the Delta Chapter, effectively closing it. The fraternity previously disassociated with the university due to “ongoing conduct-related sanctions.”

Representatives from the WVU Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership (CFVL) and the WVU Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities (OSRR) met with the Grand Council this week to “share new reports of concerning behavior brought to the University’s attention,” the release said.

The release said that members of Phi Sigma Kappa enrolled at WVU must still adhere to the Student Conduct Code and any reported violations will be addressed by the OSRR. Chapter activities have ended immediately, but the University will still allow students to complete their leases until May 2024.

The CFVL is working with the national organization to connect the affected students with necessary resources.