Samples of cordyceps-infected insects (Screenshot from WVU video “Could A Fungus Really Cause A Zombie Apocalypse? | The Last Of Us”)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University (WVU) posted a video on their Facebook page Friday, exploring the real world equivalent of the apocalyptic zombie fungus seen on HBO’s hit series “The Last of Us.”

In the video, Dr. Matt Kasson, associate professor of forest pathology and mycology at WVU, talked about Ophiocordyceps, a parasitic fungus that, in the “The Last of Us” tv show, is responsible for the zombification of most of humanity. However, the real world inspiration is a bit different.

Various species of cordyceps exist, but they primarily target specific species of insects. The Ophiocordyceps that Dr. Kasson talked about targets burrowing cicada juveniles.

Dr. Matt Kasson, associate professor of forest pathology and mycology at WVU, holding a sample of a cicada (Screenshot from WVU video “Could A Fungus Really Cause A Zombie Apocalypse? | The Last Of Us”) WVU’s Dr. Matt Kasson holding up a sample of Ophiocordyceps (Screenshot from WVU video “Could A Fungus Really Cause A Zombie Apocalypse? | The Last Of Us”)

“Now, we know a lot about these fungi. They infect insects. They cause them to climb to a high spot, affix to a substrate (the foundational material that a fungus grows out from), die, and out of their cadavers erupts a fungus. That fungus will then produce spores, and the spores will rain down on unsuspecting ants or other insects below,” Dr. Kasson said in the video.

Dr. Kasson went on to explain how the fungus co-evolved alongside insects over millions of years, which reveals the reason why a cordyceps infection in a human is unlikely.

“Where it becomes fiction is this jump that’s something that’s co-evolved and fine-tuned to infecting insects over millions of years of evolutionary history could quickly jump to a human and cause the same kind of manifestation of symptoms and explode out of our own heads, like they show in the show,” Dr. Kasson said.

So no need to worry about any suspicious mushrooms beyond the obvious dangers.

You can watch the full video on WVU’s Facebook page here.