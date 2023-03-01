MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University held a ribbon cutting at the Coliseum for its nursing pod on Wednesday.

The university said that the nursing pod offers a large, private nursing suite for parents to use on game days, at university events and during office hours. The WVU Nursing Pod is the first Mamava Pod to be installed in West Virginia.

“Dedicated lactation spaces are super important because its, it’s a space where everyone is doing approximately the same thing which has to do with feeding baby. So, it is going to be very clean. There are different things to make the ambiance better, to make either pleasant sounds or a baby crying, that helps women let down,” said Leslie Tower, Director of the WVU Women’s Resource Center.

WVU officials added that the pod offers high-tech features for convenience and comfort, including: