CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice delivered a check for $50 million to leaders at West Virginia University in their quest to earn an official National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation, the first in West Virginia.

According to a release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office, the funding for this check comes from House Bill 2024 and will be a part of the Fiscal Year 2024 budget passed by the West Virginia Legislature.

“I am thrilled to deliver this $50 million check to the West Virginia University Cancer Institute in their pursuit of an official cancer center designation by the National Cancer Institute,” Gov. Justice said. “I want to express my deep gratitude to the West Virginia Legislature for allocating these crucial funds, and to WVU Medicine for pursuing this incredible goal, because we all recognize the importance and significance of obtaining this recognition from the NCI, as it is only bestowed upon the nation’s top cancer centers. This funding will serve as a catalyst to jumpstart our progress towards that goal, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Justice said that the goal is to place the WVU Cancer Institute in the top 2% of cancer centers in the nation. The funding will reportedly be used for comprehensive research programs, faculty and facilities that will help with developing better methods of cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment for West Virginians.