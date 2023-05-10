MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University is set to hold its commencement ceremonies this upcoming weekend. Before sending students off to their next endeavors, WVU held its ‘GradFest‘ for students to engage in many different activities, giveaways, entertainment and more.

WVU student poses for graduation photo (WBOY – Image)

To have these kinds of memories that send you off into the world you know on a positive note and in a celebratory sort of manner is really just our way of telling them thank you for the last four years and good luck for everything to come,” WVU Alumni Association Director of Volunteer Engagement, Geoff Coyle said.

Upcoming grads also received a free professional photo in front of Woodburn Hall and an alumni t-shirt. Coyle added that it’s important to send the class of 2023 off on a high note.

WVU Student receives free t-shirt (WBOY – Image)

“I think the important thing that we want our students to know is that you may be on this campus for four years of your life, but you’re going to be a Mountaineer for the rest of your life,” Coyle said.