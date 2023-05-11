GREEN BANK, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Green Bank Observatory (GBO) announced it has detected a Fast Radio Burst (FRB) from a distant galaxy that, upon further research, has revealed a “rarely seen astronomical environment.”

In a press release, the GBO described a Fast Radio Burst (FRB) as “mysterious transient radio pulses” that “only last a few milliseconds.” According to the GBO, these bursts of energy were first discovered by a team of scientists at West Virginia University in 2007. Despite more than 15 years of research, the origins and cause behind FRBs are still currently unknown.

According to the observatory, this particular burst comes from a dwarf galaxy located 4 billion light years away from a “mysterious cosmological object.” What makes this one peculiar is how it reveals that its source exists in or near an environment where “magnetic fields twist, turn, and undulate over time.” The GBO said that this is the first time this behavior has been observed in another galaxy.

The strange FRB was found by an international team led by WVU graduate research assistant Reshma Anna-Thomas.

“We hoped to discover a high value of rotation measure, indicating an extreme magnetized plasma environment but surprisingly, we also found that it is highly variable and that the integrated magnetic field flips direction,” Anna-Thomas said.

Using the Green Bank Telescope, Anna-Thomas and her team observed the FRB for 17 months, a very short time on an astronomical scale. During this time, they found that the peculiar nature of the FRB warranted a deeper dive into the data it produced. The data revealed that the origin of the FRB had a “high local dispersion measure, which is a sign of a dense local environment.” The data also revealed that the FRB was co-located with a “persistent radio source.”

While this is the first time that this phenomenon has been observed in the known cosmos, according to the GBO, there is one pulsar in our galaxy that comes close. “The furiously undulating and streaming plasma wind from the massive star’s atmosphere provides an ever-changing magnetic field along our line of sight to the FRB source. Polarization happens when light waves fluctuate in a specific orientation, and magnetic fields can realign that orientation. This is how we were able to observe the light’s changing orientations,” Sarah Burke Spolaor, a professor and astronomer at WVU said.