MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Friday, former Mountaineer Mary Roush and Mikel Hager participated in a special transition ceremony at the MountainLair in Morgantown. With the passing of the musket, Hager has officially begun his run as the 69th Mountaineer mascot for West Virginia University, per a release from WVUToday.

Hager is from Madison, WV and is a four-year WVU Cheerleader, a senior Exercise Physiology major with a minor in Psychology and Communication Studies. Hager was announced as the mascot on March 4 and will make his debut in the uniform at the annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game this Saturday, April 22.

“I am honored to have the privilege and opportunity to serve WVU and the state of West Virginia as the 69th Mountaineer,” Hager said. “I hope to make the best of my time in the buckskins and have an impact on Mountaineer fans everywhere.”

Roush is a sophomore Advertising and Public Relations major minoring in Sports Communication and she said that fulfilling her duties as the Mountaineer was an unforgettable experience.

“Serving as the Mountaineer has been the greatest honor of my life,” Roush said. “I am forever grateful for the fans I’ve been able to meet and the places I have been able to see. I am so excited to see what Mikel will do during his time in the buckskins and I wish him all the best.”

Other former Mountaineer mascots attended the ceremony including Mark Boggs (1984), Michael Garcia (2014-15) and Trevor Kiess (2018). The event was presented by the Mountaineer Mascot Program and Mountain Honorary.