MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia University Police have issued a Campus Warning after an early morning car theft on Thursday near Arnold Hall.

The theft happened right before 6 a.m., and a blue 2022 Jeep Compass with Pennsylvania plate LVY9972 was stolen, according to a press release from the university. University Police shared a picture of it.

The Jeep stolen from WVU’s campus on Aug. 31. Credit: West Virginia University Police.

An employee at the university owns the Jeep, and police say they reported leaving it unlocked with items visible inside of it.

The Jeep was last seen heading right onto University Avenue near the High Street intersection, police say. Anyone who sees the stolen vehicle is asked to call University Police immediately at 304-293-3136.

WVU shared the following safety tips for campus community members:

Lock your vehicle when unattended, and don’t leave items visible.

Anyone who believes they are in danger should immediately call 911.

If you witness a potentially dangerous situation or a crime, call 911 or WVUPD.

Download WVU’s LiveSafe app.

Always be aware of your surroundings.

It also advised students to always remain aware of their surroundings and walk in well-lit areas.

This comes just days after a Community Notice was sent after an early-morning shots fired incident that happened after an altercation between two people who were on Beverly Avenue, which is in the Sunnyside neighborhood, not far from WVU’s campus. The Morgantown Police Department is still investigating that incident.