A library book was returned after being overdue for more than 100 years. (Courtesy Stewart Plein)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — What’s the longest you’ve kept a library book? A recent donation to the WVU Library contained a handful of books that were checked out from other libraries, one of which was due nearly 120 years ago.

Stewart Plein, the curator of rare books at West Virginia University Libraries, was sorting through a recent donation of books. She was told by the donor to keep an eye out for a particular book that previously belonged to another library, and eventually, Plein found it.

The book’s due date? Dec. 10, 1903.

The book originated from the New Bedford Free Public Library in Massachusetts and didn’t have a “withdrawn” sticker, which means it was technically still New Bedford’s Property after all this time.

“This is a new one for me too,” Plein said. “I told [them] I’d be happy to pack it up and send it back and that’s what I did.”

Jodi Goodman, the special collections librarian at the New Bedford Public Library, said she was surprised to get the book back in such great condition.

“It’s not often you get a book back after 100 years of circulation,” Goodman said.

The book is called “An Elementary Treatise on Electricity,” and was published in 1882. While it may not sound interesting today, Goodman said it’s important to remember that the very first lightbulb was invented only three years before, in 1879. Electricity was beginning to change the world and people wanted to learn more about it, much like the internet did in the late 90s, and how artificial intelligence is changing the world today.

Plein also said she found a second book that she was able to return to the New York Public Library, which was last checked out in 1933.

But what would the fine be on such a long overdue book?

Well, Goodman said that the New Bedford Public Library has a limit on late fees—up to $2. Goodman said the purpose of overdue fines is to incentivize people to return the book so the library doesn’t have to buy it again, rather than as a punishment to the person checking it out.

However, what if the library’s typical late fee of five cents a day was applied to its copy of “An Elementary Treatise on Electricity?”

The book was due Dec. 10, 1903, or 43,664 days from the publishing of this article. 43,664 times five comes out to an uncapped fee of $2,483.20. Luckily for the family of whoever checked out the book, Goodman said the library will not be looking to collect.