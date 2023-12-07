MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A commemoration ceremony was held at WVU on Thursday to honor the lives lost in the Pearl Harbor attacks that took place 82 years ago.

The event took place at the USS West Virginia mast and bell just outside of Oglebay Hall and was put together by the West Virginia University Center for Veteran, Military and Family Programs.

This ceremony included a 21-gun salute with three volleys being fired by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts 548 and 9916. Secretary of State Mac Warner—a U.S. Army veteran—served as the keynote speaker.

Warner said that West Virginia University is the “flagship university for the state of West Virginia” and that students pass by the USS West Virginia mast and bell several times a day because the items are “right at the heart of the university.” Therefore, he feels that students need to be made aware of what happened on the day of the attacks.

“That’s why it’s important to bring focus to this on this very special day to let them know what happened, why 106 Americans went to their death on the USS West Virginia on this day, December 7th,” he said.

Warner also said that it’s important to commemorate the lives lost, and for people to ask themselves why the USS West Virginia’s mast and bell are placed in such a prominent location on the campus.

“Well, it’s because of the importance of where they were on that very important day, and what it means to the whole state of West Virginia,” Warner said. “Mountaineers are always free, but we have to be ready to fight for that freedom.”

Warner also spoke about wanting people to “realize the special place we have in the world.” He said that “we are the leaders of American freedom—of human freedom, that’s what we bring to the world. But if we don’t cherish that, if we don’t relish that, then it can dissipate.”

“We can take it for granted, and as soon as you start taking it for granted, then you fall into that state of disrepair: whether it’s the military, or whether it’s community service, whether it’s your service to your family, you take those for granted and then you lose them,” he added. “That’s what we don’t wanna do…we don’t wanna lose that fight for American freedom and for human rights, and for things such as the nuclear family and family values. All of those things are intertwined.”

When asked what he wanted people to take away from this ceremony, Warner referenced a scene in an old film (Dead Poets Society) where instructors showed old pictures to students of people who had passed back when they were young and in their prime. “They were young once, but now they’re gone. You’re in that prime right now, and that’s why standing here at WVU—these people in the prime of their life, we need to make them understand the importance of what happened on December 7th, 1941 and it’s meaning to the world,” Warner added.

To coincide with the ceremony, a life preserver taken from the USS West Virginia was unveiled at WVU’s West Virginia and Regional History Center in the downtown library.