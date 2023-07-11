MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Democratic Executive Committee (MCDEC) Tuesday asked West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) to call a special session in August, “to save West Virginia University.”

WVU is undergoing what it is calling an “academic transformation.” In the past month, the university has announced a Reduction in Force, a tuition increase and that dozens of academic programs are “under formal review”; the WVU Library has also announced several changes including pausing the purchase of new academic materials.

Programs in the colleges of Engineering and Mineral Resources; Applied Human Sciences; Creative Arts Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design; and the School of Medicine are under formal review. Click here to see a complete list.

The MCDEC said in a press release Tuesday that “education is a human right.” It said that less than two weeks ago, Gov. Justice “celebrated $454 million in unappropriated budget surplus” and asked “If our state has so much ‘extra’ money, why have you cut our flagship university’s budget year after year? Why can’t our beloved public university even afford to train kindergarten teachers during a teacher shortage?”

The MCDEC warned that the reductions could damage the state’s economy, saying, in part:

We are told that our economy is strong and our future is bright, yet one of our state’s largest employers is being forced to cut hundreds of jobs. These jobs feed our neighbors, educate our children, and fuel economic growth. There’s no replacement for them: Many WVU employees will leave the state in order to keep food on the table. It goes beyond jobs in Mon County. West Virginia’s children deserve excellent education systems from pre-K to post-graduate. We won’t attract new families or keep our children here without them. How will we provide a world-class education system for our kids if we don’t have teachers? How can a land-grant university maintain that status without an agriculture program? These cuts put all that at risk.

It concluded, “Governor Justice, you told West Virginians that ‘this money belongs to them.’ It’s time to listen to Mountaineers: Don’t play politics with our children’s future. Call a special session, abandon this partisan attack on education, collaborate with University faculty, and put that hard-earned money to work. Save our West Virginia University, save our local jobs, and invest in a truly bright future for families across the state.”