MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and the multistate coalition that sued the NCAA, filed a joint motion on Friday that asked a federal court to extend the current 14-day restraining order on the NCAA through the winter and spring seasons, according to a release from Morrisey’s office.

The restraining order—which went into place on Wednesday—bars the NCAA from enforcing its rule that forces a player to sit out for a year after transferring to a new school, as well as its Restitution Rule. While the order is in effect, the NCAA cannot enforce rules that restrict multi-time transfers, nor can it punish players or teams retroactively for any violations during this period, according to Wednesday’s ruling.

“This is a big win in the fight for student-athletes like RaeQuan Battle of West Virginia University to play in the sport they love,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This is all about the student-athletes who were sidelined with the NCAA’s onerous transfer rule, freeing them to pursue their passion and excel in their collegiate experience.”

The release said that if a court grants the motion, then an injunction against the transfer rule will remain in place until the court decides on the merits of the case.

You can read the full motion here.