MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The National Science Foundation (NSF) recently announced that it would be donating $568,000 in grant funding to West Virginia University for three research projects across three different disciplines.

According to Sheena Murphy, the Associate Vice President for Research Development for WVU, this money will go towards post-docs, equipment, wages for people working at the university and travel for individuals to attend conferences and conduct research outside of the state.

“In general, The National Science Foundation funds about 16 million dollars worth of research at WVU annually, and that money goes to lots of different projects,” said Murphy. “Everything from very fundamental physics, to applications in engineering, to the social sciences.”

Murphy said that the university rarely funds its own research and often depends on contributions from external funding agencies in order to promote the full research agenda at WVU. However, Murphy said she feels that “these ones are particularly interesting awards.”

The awards can be found below:

• $276,075 – West Virginia University: Fabrication of Inversely Designed Nanophotonic Structures for Quantum Emitters

• $240,585 – West Virginia University: Automated Design and Innovation of Chemical Production Processes with Intelligent Computing

• $51,513 – West Virginia University: RAPID: Constitutional Change and Public Support for Minority Rights

Murphy said the awards show the full spectrum of disciplines that the NSF awards and that a good fraction of the funding will directly be used to support the students who will be conducting research under the aforementioned projects.

For example, undergrad students may be supported with a portion of the funding for a summer job “which gives them real-world skills and helps promote them for any kind of future professional development,” Murphy said.

Murphy said that these funds are also used to support graduate students in things like salary and travel. In addition to that, the money goes towards supplies and instrumentation students may need in the labs to conduct research.

“I think that people should realize that these are competitive awards,” Murphy added. She said that the success rate for proposals of this type is typically 25% or less, “so they really reflect some high-quality work that’s done and then, this competition is across the entire nation.”

Murphy said that WVU competes with researchers from every institution across the nation for grant funding from agencies such as NSF, but that the university is “really grateful to the Federal Delegation because what they do it promote NSF’s budget and makes sure that that agency, as well as other agencies like the National Institute of Health and the Department of Energy also have adequate resources to be able to fund research whether it happens here in West Virginia, or whether it happens through the other 49 states.”