MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Nearly $800,000 of funding has been announced from the National Science Center to go toward two research projects at WVU.

One project, which received more than $500,000, revolves around water quality. The completion of this project hopes to benefit society though the development of fundamental knowledge to guide the management of drinking water distribution systems with the goal of improving both the quality and safety of drinking water at the points of consumption.

The other project, which is receiving just shy of $300,000, is trying to study the long-term effects in environmental changes, including broadening the understanding of abiotic change on Earth.

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced the funding of these projects.

“WVU has been a leader in research projects that help increase our nation’s volume of knowledge, especially in the STEM fields. This funding will only enhance these efforts, especially with one of the programs falling under the EPSCoR program,” Senator Capito said. “These resources will help WVU study how we can increase safe drinking water standards in our distribution systems and learn how life itself has changed and adapted throughout time.”

“West Virginia University continues to make our state proud with cutting-edge research projects that create new knowledge in the fields of science, history, technology and so much more,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support research projects and our universities across the Mountain State.”