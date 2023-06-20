MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you follow Mountaineer football, then you’re probably aware of how die-hard its fanbase is. People from around the state and even the country flock to Morgantown every Saturday in the Fall to watch the Old Gold and Blue play. However, new research has shown that Mountaineer fans might not be getting as much bang for their buck as other fans.

According to a recent study from oddspedia.com, the average gameday experience for two at Milan Puskar Stadium is the third most expensive in the country, falling just below Notre Dame (#1) and Oklahoma (#2).

The study said that the total cost for a full gameday experience includes tickets, parking, two beers, two sodas and two hot dogs. At Milan Puskar Stadium, all of this would reportedly cost $264. The study provided a full breakdown for each school and WVU’s can be found below.

Item Average Cost Tickets for two $200 Parking $20 Two beers $18 Two sodas $14 Two hot dogs $12 Total $264 Costs sourced from oddspedia.com

Ticket prices for WVU were tied with both Notre Dame and Georgia for second most expensive, with Oklahoma sitting narrowly above at $206. Milan Puskar Stadium also had the lowest capacity of schools in the top 12 of this list at 60,000.

The study also included a graphic breaking down the top and bottom school in each category.

Photo courtesy: oddspedia.com

To read the full study, click here.