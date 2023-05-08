MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A section of University Avenue in downtown Morgantown will be closed for most of the day on Wednesday, the Morgantown Police Department announced.

The stretch of road directly in front of the Mountainlair on West Virginia University’s downtown campus will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for WVU GradFest on May 10. The event will celebrate graduates with activities and giveaways starting at 10 a.m.

Drivers should use one of two alternate routes, depending on which direction they are traveling. Those going south toward High Street should use College Avenue, turn right onto Maiden Lane, right onto N. High Street, right onto Prospect Street and then right back onto University.

Those traveling north toward the Evansdale Campus should turn left onto Hough Street, right onto Beechurst Avenue and then right onto Campus Drive.

Closure map shared by Morgantown Police Department

Drivers should keep in mind that there may be ongoing road construction on Beechurst Avenue.