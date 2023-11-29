MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — An artifact taken from the USS West Virginia—a ship destroyed in the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor—has been donated to West Virginia University’s West Virginia and Regional History Center in Morgantown.

According to a WVU release, a life preserver taken from the ship was donated to the school by WVU alumnus Ken Kenrick and his family. The item will make its public debut in the downtown library after the Pearl Harbor remembrance event on WVU’s campus on Thursday, Dec. 7.

“It’s an amazing artifact with a lot of gravity to it,” Lori Hostuttler, director of the West Virginia and Regional History Center said. “You really feel that. And it’s a wonderful complement to the other parts of the USS West Virginia that are so symbolic here on the campus. They’re symbols of bravery and resilience that signaled an important new part of American history, beginning when the United States entered the war. We’re very honored to have this artifact and share it with others.”

The Kendrick family acquired the life preserver from a museum collection in Washington state and “felt that it was a powerful piece of Pearl Harbor history that should be shared with others.”

Randy and Ken Kendrick (Submitted Photo)

“As native West Virginians, we also celebrate the incredible heritage of military service that personifies the values of so many of our fellow Mountaineers,” Ken Kendrick said.

As part of the donation to WVU, the Kendricks family requested that the life preserver occasionally be shared with regional museums to be temporarily displayed. Starting in spring 2024, the artifact will be loaned to the Mercer County War Museum in Princeton for school visits.

The USS West Virginia was among several U.S. ships that were sunk during the attacks on Pearl Harbor, killing 108 men and injuring several others. However, towards the end of World War II, the ship was repaired and returned to service. WVU currently has the mast and bell of the ship on display as a memorial in front of Oglebay Hall on the downtown campus.