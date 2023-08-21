MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University students Monday walked out of class over the proposed cuts to its graduate and undergraduate programs.

The proposed cuts impact 32 majors that were recommended for discontinuation, including cutting all foreign language degrees and “reviewing plans to eliminate the language requirement for all majors.” Other cuts include downsizing staff in several departments.

Students, faculty and staff at the Downtown and Evansdale campuses walked out at noon, with many wearing red to show solidarity.

Many students’ signs were written in foreign languages to draw attention to the cuts to the language department. One student had a “Power to the Puppets” sign, after the BFA Puppetry program was recommended to be discontinued and merged with BA Theatre.

Other students’ signs took aim at President Gordon Gee’s signature bow tie, with phrases like “A bowtie is not a vision.” Gee recently announced plans to retire following the end of his contract in 2025.

Students and facility at West Virginia University’s downtown campus protest program removals amid academic transformation with a walkout on Aug. 21, 2023 (WBOY image)

