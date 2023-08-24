MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The appeals process began Thursday at West Virginia University for unit chairs wishing to challenge proposed cuts to programs and faculty.

The 90-minute appeals sessions, which are not open to the media or the public, will continue through Sept. 1.

It was proposed as part of the portfolio review process that the Department World Languages, Literatures and Linguistics be discontinued. You can read that department’s appeal document here.

University officials held a public “Campus Conversation” via Zoom on Thursday to update the community on the appeals process.

Lou Slimak, Associate Provost for Curriculum and Assessment, cautioned that while information presented during the appeal process could overturn a proposed program reduction, that information could also potentially lead to additonal cuts.

“When an appeal is held, we revisit all recommendations for the program,” said Slimak. “Typically, that means we’re looking to adjust the recommendations and make them less severe. However, given the nature of what we’re looking at in those appeals, it is possible that a unit comes to us and says ‘we can’t deliver the program with the number of faculty that have been requested to be reduced’ and we are forced to make the decision to discontinue that program and then increase the number of faculty that would be reduced in that unit. All of the recommendations are on the table, and they can be adjusted in either direction.”

Leaders in 19 of the 25 units under review have filed to appeal.

Provost Maryanne Reed said students and alumni who are interested in being heard during the appeals process should write to their Dean or department chair.

“The primary way is for those students to submit any kind of written letters or any letters of support to the chair of the department who will be presenting the appeal,” said Reed.

The appeals process continues through Sept. 1. The Board of Governors makes its final decision on these programs on Sept. 15.