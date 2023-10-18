MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The No. 5 ranked Mountaineers are set to take on the No. 1 ranked Marshall Thundering Herd at home on Wednesday in the Mountain State Derby.

The undefeated matchup is expected to be one of the most well-attended games of the season. Although the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium only has 1,650 seats, additional seating is being added to the sides of the main stands and standing room sections will be available on the sides of each goal “to accommodate the expected large crowd,” said a release from WVU Sports.

The game is already sold out to the general public, but all students can still get in free with their student ID. The stadium opens to fans at 6 p.m., and the first 750 fans will receive a gold shaker for the 7 p.m. gold rush game.

The head coaches for both teams, Dan Stratford and Chris Grassie, think that the game will likely draw a record-breaking crowd. The record attendance for a regular season men’s game at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is 2,938 people, which was set in 2009 when WVU played UC Santa Barbara. However, the overall facility record of 3,000 was set in 2007 when the WVU women played USC in the NCAA tournament.

For those who weren’t able to get tickets for the sold-old game, it will be broadcast on ESPN+, and Gold and Blue Nation‘s very own Nick Farrell will be calling the game.