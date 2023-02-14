MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The VEX Robotics Competition is coming to Morgantown this weekend.

The West Virginia University Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources said in a press release that it is hosting the student robotics competition. Students get a chance to design, build, program and drive a robot in teams.

Competitors will include more than 50 teams of elementary, middle and high school students from around the state and region.

The event will be on Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Engineering Sciences Building Atrium on the university’s Evansdale campus.

Winners will have the opportunity to advance to the VEX Robotics World Championship in April.