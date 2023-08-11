CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University has announced its lineup for FallFest 2023, which will welcome students to campus on Aug. 15 at Evansdale Fields as part of the school’s Welcome Week.

According to WVU Today, Coi Leray, The Driver Era and Chayce Beckham are set to perform, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. for WVU students.

The show will start with Chayce Beckham at 6 p.m., followed by The Driver Era at 7:30 p.m. and Coi Leray at 9 p.m.

Chayce Beckham won Season 19 of American Idol in 2021 with his original song “23,” a song that can now be heard over country radio, and his debut album, “Doin’ It Right,” made it to No. 1 on iTunes All Genre and country charts. He is also a part of Luke Bryan’s current summer tour.

The Driver Era is a globetrotting pop/rock band made up of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch. Ross can be recognized by his role in the Disney Channel original series “Austin and Ally.” The band is currently on its third studio album “Summer Mixtape.”

Coi Leray is a vocalist and rapper whose debut album, “Trendsetter,” received various awards and brought on the Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 hit “Blick Blick (with Nicki Minaj)” and the viral “TWINNEM.” Another song by Leray, “Players,” reached the Billboard Hot 100 Top 20. Along with remixes by DJ Smallz 732 Jersey Club and DJ Saige Remix, the song has received award nominations from the American Music Awards, BET Awards and iHeartRadioMusic Awards.

For more information about FallFest 2023 and a complete list of event guidelines and restrictions, visit the event website.

Event updates can also be found over on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.