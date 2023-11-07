MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (WBOY) — During a meeting of the West Virginia University Faculty Senate on Monday, President Gordon Gee revealed that he had recently asked senior leaders to voluntarily reduce their salaries by up to 10%.

“The majority have done so,” said Gee. “That has taken place. We will keep that in place until the University rights itself financially.”

Gee’s revelation to the faculty follows a tumultuous period of job and program cuts aimed at closing a $45 million structural budget deficit.

It’s not clear when Gee made the request, how many administrators volunteered to take a pay reduction or what savings these reductions generated. 12 News has asked WVU for clarification.

WVU Provost Maryanne Reed also addressed the voluntary pay reduction during her remarks to the Faculty Senate.

“I think President Gee has been pretty clear that it’s up to the individuals and that we are not publicizing this and that it is up to us,” said Reed. “I mean, I’m taking a pay cut and I’m sure anyone else who wants to say they are can do that.”

Reed also confirmed that the Reduction in Force (RIF) process was complete. This includes a series of committee meetings aimed at ensuring each faculty member whose job was eliminated was given due process.

According to WVU General Counsel Stephanie Taylor, of the approximately 25 faculty members who requested a due process committee review, just one saw their RIF overturned.

Several administrative officials at the university have announced they are stepping down, including the vice president of the university and the vice president of talent and culture. The university has already said that it will not refill the talent and culture position.