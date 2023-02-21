MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University’s College of Applied Human Sciences hosted a Title IX: The Next 50 Years discussion on Tuesday at the Kegler’s Bar and Grille clubhouse in Morgantown.

The members of the panel discussion were

WVU Women’s Soccer Coach Nikki Izzo-Brown

Former WVU Women’s Basketball Standout Meg Bulger

WVU Senior Associate Athletics Director Natasha Oakes

WVU Vice President for Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Meshea Poore

WVU School of Sports Sciences Associate Professor Dana Voelker

Much of the discussion follows the recent newest season release of a podcast from The College of Applied Human Sciences called Time Out, which features discussions regarding well-known women leaders who are breaking barriers for girls and women within the top levels of the sports industry.

“I think it is extremely important for the development and the growth of all women’s sports and administration especially. You have to see that confidence, those role models that you can look up to without thinking, ‘well, when I am done here it’s over for me,’ you need to know that there is that next step, there is not a ceiling, and we can continue to grow and have a huge role whether it be in the administration side or coaching side,” said Meg Bulger, former WVU women’s basketball standout and panelist member.

Bulger also expressed that she listens to a lot of podcasts, and it gives a platform for everyone’s voice, she added that everyone’s voice deserves to be heard.

“This podcast is a really exciting venture for us. We decided to do a four-episode series with really strong women in sports leadership positions at the highest levels of college and professional sports. And really the purpose of it is to bring some notoriety to what we do here in West Virginia and helping people, women in particular, and girls to be successful in the sports industry,” said Dana Voelker, WVU School of Sport Sciences Associate Professor.

The podcast Time Out can be listed to on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Podcasts where you can hear about issues in sports leadership regarding health, performance, and leadership featuring a variety of experts and leaders in the sports industry.