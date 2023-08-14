MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University held a “welcome picnic” Monday to help acclimate its international students to campus.

With fall classes set to begin on Wednesday, the picnic gave the students an opportunity to enjoy a free meal and get to know one another at the Mountainlair.

For this upcoming year, the school has 140 international students coming in from 32 different countries across the globe.

Amber Brugnoli, the Associate Vice President for Global Affairs at the university said the Morgantown community is great at always supporting international students at WVU.

“We have hundreds of doctors, faculty members, and staff that come from other countries and find homes here,” Brugnoli said. “As a native West Virginian, that’s really special to me that these individuals want to bring their talents and skills here, and that we welcome them doing so.”

International student Wycliffe Tugume traveled to West Virginia all the way from Uganda as a part of the Fulbright Scholars program and said that the people on campus have been very helpful and made sure he got to the right place.

“I mean, I think the community’s really very helpful so. So far, so good, and I’m really happy that I’m here,” Tugume said.

Until classes begin on Aug. 16, the university is having several events to help students throughout the week to help welcome students, including FallFest and Foodfest, as well as times for students to meet with their respective academic departments to ask questions.