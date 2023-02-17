CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A study from West Virginia University’s Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design is looking into a way for sustainable forestry to help out West Virginia’s at-risk songbirds.

The West Virginia native golden-winged warbler, cerulean warbler and wood thrush are all currently experiencing significant population declines in the forests of Greenbrier, Fayette and Nicholas counties. However, Chris Lituma, assistant professor of wildlife and fisheries resources at Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, is leading a study to learn about the birds’ habitat by looking into 250,000 acres of forestland owned by the Weyerhaeuser Company, a sustainable forestry company.

According to an article from the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, Lituma hypothesized early-on that Weyerhaeuser’s young trees and sustainable forestry practices would create an ideal environment for the growth of these bird species.

“We also want to know if there are ways in which Weyerhaeuser might be able to improve or modify their harvest that could potentially benefit something like a golden-winged warbler,” Lituma said.

“To gather field data, the researchers, including graduate students Robert Ryan and Alex Clark, conducted bird surveys” using autonomous recording units to capture morning birdsong, the article said.

Using the data collected during the three-year project will help determine future land management practices, giving researchers the information they need to make better environmental forest management recommendations.

Private landowners looking to help can make a deal to host golden-winged or cerulean warblers on their property, sharing the cost of management with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Resources Conservation Service.

“Part of the goal is to think about prioritizing other private landowners for these programs,” Lituma said. “If Weyerhaeuser could act as an anchor for these species, and you could build capacity around the property, then you might see a good response.”