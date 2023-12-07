MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Following WVU’s remembrance ceremony for the lives lost during the Pearl Harbor Attacks, a new artifact from the attacks was debuted at the university’s downtown library on Thursday.

This artifact is a life preserver that belonged to the USS West Virginia battleship, which was bombed during the Pearl Harbor events. The life preserver was donated to WVU Libraries by WVU alumnus Ken Kendrick, along with his wife (Randy) and his brother (Rick).

“The life preserver serves as a commemoration to all those that lost their lives at Pearl Harbor and in World War II, and it is a wonderful companion to the mast of the USS West Virginia that we have here on the WVU campus,” said Lori Hostuttler, the director of the West Virginia and Regional History Center for WVU Libraries.

According to Hostuttler, this life preserver was discovered by Charles House Morgan Jr., who witnessed the Pearl Harbor attacks with his father when the attack happened. When Morgan Jr. went to retrieve the artifact from the harbor a few days following the attack, Hostuttler said that the harbor was still covered in blood and oil but he kept the life preserver as a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who were killed in the horrible event that he had witnessed.

“It’s pretty amazing to have an artifact that was part of such a huge event in American history, and it symbolizes the resilience and the strength of our country and of our state, and it’s really an important piece of American history that we’re extremely proud to have in our collection,” Hostuttler said.

She said that having this new artifact, combined with the bell and mast from the earlier USS West Virginia armored cruiser, is “a somber reminder of sacrifice but hopefully also can be inspiration for hope.”

Hostuttler said that when the USS West Virginia was first named, people from West Virginia immediately connected with it due to it carrying the state’s name. “And so…it has this connection to West Virginia that really can’t be defined, but it is just I think the pride that West Virginians have in their country. And so, being able to add the unveiling of the life preserver to the Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony was really important to us as it kind of just brings it all together,” she said.

With this life preserver now at the library, Hostuttler said she hopes people feel encouraged to come see it and think about the sacrifices that West Virginians and everyone who served in the military have made to secure our freedoms. “I hope that it gives them a moment to pause and reflect, and think about American history and West Virginia history, and that’s what we specialize in at the history center.”

The artifact will be on display in a conference room on the upstairs level of the downtown library. “It joins other items in our collection at the West Virginia and Regional History Center that come from the USS West Virginia including the uniform of a sailor…other records like menus and radio messages, and borders of the day from the ship that document the ship’s activities in the 1930’s,” Hostuttler said.

On behalf of the West Virginia and Regional History Center, Hostuttler said that they’re very thankful.