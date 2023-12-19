MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Researchers at West Virginia University (WVU) and West Virginia State University (WVSU) are collaborating on an Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) project to analyze the genetics of habanero peppers and say that these methods could someday be used in cancer treatment.

The project is focused on untangling the relationship between the peppers’ genetic code and attributes like spiciness, size, and color. The team hopes to use what they learn with the peppers to eventually isolate harmful patterns in human DNA.

Without computer processing, DNA would be impossible to analyze. Dr. Umesh K. Reddy, a Genetics and Genomics Professor at WVSU said that a human genome has about 3 billion base pairs. That genetic code contains all of the instructions that allow our cells to function, but can also contain mutations and mistakes that lead to genetic diseases such as cancer. If the code were written into a paperback book, it would be more than a million pages long.

Thankfully, recent developments in A.I. have allowed researchers to analyze the code much faster. Dr. Donald Adjeroh, a Computer Science professor at WVU, is leading a team that will use machine learning to try to find patterns over the entire pepper’s genetic code that lead to different attributes in the peppers.

The data comes from peppers grown at WVSU, which has been growing and extracting genetic information from them for more than twenty years. With this new project, the WVSU team led by Dr. Reddy plans on genetically modifying the peppers to improve their taste and size.

The research has immediate applications in designing peppers that are tastier for consumers, but also broader medical applications.

“The work we’re doing with the peppers can help with genetic relationships involved in human disease,” Dr. Adjeroh said.

The research team hopes that the techniques explored in this research may someday be used to predict what DNA sequences lead to illness. But for now, at least the research provides a good snack. Dr. Reedy said that the peppers are a favorite among the friends and family of the lab and that they’re “always asking when you are harvesting new peppers.”