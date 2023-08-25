The downtown campus buildings of the university in West Virginia in the town of Morgantown, WV at sunset

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two West Virginia University (WVU) physics research projects have received new funding from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

The $387,194 from NIST will go toward research into “light-shaping structures and semiconductor microcavities,” according to a release from the office of Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

“West Virginia University continues to make our state proud with important and cutting-edge scientific research initiatives,” Senator Manchin said. “I’m pleased that the National Institute of Standards and Technology is supporting our hardworking students, faculty and staff involved with these two innovative physics projects, which will advance our understanding of light science and its role in our daily lives.”

The projects and allocated funding include: