CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia veterans and their family members looking to pitch their big business idea will soon get their chance.

(Courtesy of WVU)

According to a West Virginia University release, the “West Virginia Bridging Innovation Vetepreneurs Pitch” competition provides all veteran and military-connected entrepreneurs with “cost-free one-on-one coaching” to improve their business idea, with finalists meeting on April 18 at the Towngate Theatre in Wheeling from 6-7 p.m.

“Judging will be based on the specific needs and strengths of the entrepreneur,” the release said.

Applications must be turned in before April 1. Bridging Innovation Week guests can apply here.

For more information about business coaching, contact the Morris L. Hayhurst LaunchLab at launchlab.mail.wvu.edu