MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Wednesday marked the first day of the academic year for students at West Virginia University.

Classes are happening in the heart of the university’s Welcome Week, which began on Thursday, Aug. 10 at the residence halls when students started moving in. The university’s first-year class this year consists of about 4,500 students.

Over the weekend leading into the first week of classes, the university held one of its “Up All Night” events in the Mountainlair Student Union, offering late-night programming and different activities for students to participate in. There was also a Student Organization Fair with hundreds of different clubs across campus on-site to talk to students and get them involved.

“That’s really what we want our students to be doing now—finding ways to connect to this campus,” said Shauna Johnson, a spokesperson for the university. She also added that she feels the future of West Virginia University is strong.

“I’m a proud graduate of the university, and I always get so excited this time of year to see students that remind me a lot of myself and a lot of my friends that I had at that age,” Johnson said. “To see them on campus and finding their way and getting started, that’s always exciting to me.”

WVU also held its annual FallFest concert on Tuesday to welcome students back. According to Johnson, this year’s festival boasted a turnout of nearly 12,000 students and guests altogether.

This coming Monday, Aug. 21, the university will be having its Monday Night Lights event for new students. The event was initially slated to take place on Aug. 14, but due to inclement weather, it had to be pushed back by a week.

“Don’t be afraid to ask is always our advice,” Johnson said to the new students coming to the university. For the rest of the first week, WVU will have staff members, volunteer students, and others set up in ‘Ask Us Anything’ tents across the campus to answer questions.