MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — In less than two weeks, West Virginia University and the University of North Carolina will square off in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, a typical post-season bowl game with a bit of a twist—the winning coach gets a “mayo bath” after the game.

The mayo bath has been a tradition ever since Duke’s Mayo began sponsoring the game in 2020 and has become an event of its own, sparking an official contest held by Duke’s Mayo to determine two “Official Mayo Dumpers,” according to the event’s website.

The first phase of the contest opened on Nov. 6 and had contestants submit videos of themselves on social media following various weekly prompts from the Duke’s Mayo Bowl account. Contestants were asked to submit videos of themselves doing various football moves with a Duke’s Mayo jar like throwing it, snapping it and celebrating with it.

The contest took place over five weeks, and each week’s winner received a unique prize, plus two tickets to the game, a hotel room and a $150 food and travel stipend. All five winners will participate in the inaugural Duke’s Mayo Combine which will take place prior to the game on Dec. 27.

The combine will be a two-hour event that will present the five contestants with five “physically and mentally fun drills” in front of a panel of judges who will crown two Official Mayo Dumpers.

On top of the privilege of dumping 4.5 gallons of mayo on the winning coach, the dumpers will receive two suite-level tickets to the game as well as the opportunity to sit in the Twang Throne which is described as a “huge couch in the shape of a Duke’s Mayo jar” that sits on-field at the game.

The West Virginia Mountaineers will square off against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 5 p.m. You can find ticket information and learn how to watch here.