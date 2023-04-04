MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — With former President Donald Trump’s indictment on Wednesday, history has been made as it is the first time that a former U.S. President will be indicted on criminal charges. Jay Krehbiel, an associate professor of political science at WVU, said that having a political leader indicted isn’t unusual on a global scale.

Krehbiel’s research focuses on the intersection between public opinion and judicial politics.

“If you look at democracies around the world, this is the thing we’ve seen in a number of countries,” Krehbiel said.

Some of those countries include Italy, France, South Korea, Israel and more.

“A few that come to mind include the corruption trial of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy — he was convicted but has appealed, the ongoing corruption charges against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s many charges including tax fraud, and the conviction of Austria’s former vice-chancellor for corruption,” Krehbiel said in a WVU Today article.

The legal process was able to play out in those cases, which Krehbiel believes should minimize people’s concerns and the political aspects surrounding the indictment.

“Is it a test of our democracy? In some ways yes,” Krehbiel said. “It certainly seems to be a test that we can pass whatever the outcome may be.”

One factor to Krehbiel that makes Trump’s case more unique than the aforenoted examples around the world is having prosecutors hold partisan titles. New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is a Democrat, is prosecuting the case – which is leading some people to wonder if the trial will have a political motivation.

“There are going to be some who see it as a politicized process and that’s kind of inevitable, and again when you look around the world it’s not that uncommon to see those who are accused call it a politicized process,” Krehbiel said. “Some people thinks that conveys a level of political bias.”

With Trump’s situation, Krehbiel believes that this will be the beginning of a long process.

“In terms of the process, be patient,” Krehbiel said. “Let the (legal) system do its job, politically – don’t expect to not hear about it from time to time.”