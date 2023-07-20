MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — About fifty members of the non-bargaining union WV Campus Workers gathered for a town hall meeting Thursday night at the WVU student union to discuss proposed budget cuts at West Virginia University.

The group has been very active online and on social media, but this was the first large-scale in-person meeting to discuss WVU’s plan to cut programs and employees to adapt to a leaner budget.

While the group took no formal action Thursday night, they did discuss strategies for formally protesting against those proposals including organized demonstrations.

Organizers also discussed strategies for applying pressure on the state legislature, a move supported by Ph.D. candidate Tristan Williams, who was in attendance.

“Get ahold of (Governor) Jim Justice and say hey, if we have a surplus, why aren’t we helping out the biggest university in the state,” Williams said. “I could make an argument too that West Virginia ranks one of the lowest in education and that’s at the K-12 level,” Williams continued. “A lot of the teachers we have in the state come from universities like Marshall and WVU and so investing in education at the collegiate level can then turn around and invest in education at the K-12 level.”

State Delegate Evan Hansen (D-Monongalia County) participated in the town hall via Zoom and said he and his caucus in the Legislature plan to ask Gov. Justice to call a special session in August to discuss using the state’s budget surplus to help stabilize WVU and public education statewide.