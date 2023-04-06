Students walk in and out of the Mountainlair on a rainy first day of classes Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (WVU Photo/Jennifer Shephard)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A short film festival will be held in Morgantown on April 14 and 15, looking for “unique, boundary-pushing works in video, animation, and film.”

The first day will be held on the Mountainlair Green and will begin at 8 p.m. and conclude at 11:30 p.m. The second day will be held at the WVU Creative Arts Center at 10 a.m. 4:30 p.m. A full schedule and list of films to be shown at the fest can be seen here.

While it is too late to submit your own film for the festival, filmmakers of all experience levels have submitted short films that fall under six different categories:

Narrative Short

Experimental

Animation 2D/3D

Documentary Short

Student Film

Theme: Indeterminate Self

The “indeterminate self” is meant to focus on how global events impact the way people define themselves physically, socially, psychologically and spiritually. Short films will be a maximum of 15 minutes long, and over 110 films will be shown throughout the course of the festival.

The winner of the Best of Festival award will walk away with $300, and the winner of each category will win $100.