MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University Safety and Wellness said it’s received questions from its campus community about the safety of the air and water in Morgantown after the Ohio train derailment and the chemical spill that happened as a result of it.

The university said it is monitoring air and water quality as well as the Morgantown Utility Board (MUB). WVU Safety and Wellness said Friday that at this time, it does not believe the chemicals pose a threat to the campus community and that there has been no change in air or water quality.

WVU Safety and Wellness said it could continue to monitor the situation and inform students and families if anything were to change.

Earlier this week, the MUB said that the Ohio River is not in the MUB’s watershed because the Monongahela River and all of its tributaries, including the Tygart, West Fork and Cheat rivers, flow north.

The toxic butyl acrylate that was found in the Ohio River after the spill is currently flowing south. It reached Point Pleasant late Thursday morning. At that time, the levels of the chemical detected were below three parts per billion, which is below the provisional health guidance value for drinking water of 560 parts per billion set by the U.S. Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), according to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. The WVDEP also said that recent heavy rainfall should increase the dilution of the chemical by more than 25%.