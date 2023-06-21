MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University released a statement on Wednesday responding to a group of more than 50 facility members who released an open letter voicing their concerns around WVU’s “academic transformation,” including Board of Governor Rule 4.7, which relates to reduction in force.

The faculty members claim that the rule would remove faculty protections against punitive firings, among other things.

The response comes just hours before the public comment period on the proposed rule changes expires at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21.

The statement in full is as follows:

• The University is following its normal rulemaking timeline and process. The University has not proposed the amendments to Rule 4.7 or the Faculty Severance Package Schedule in any expediated fashion. We are following the normal rulemaking process and timeline. Consistent with past practices, we first reviewed these items with Faculty Senate leadership and took their feedback into consideration, making some edits in response. Second, the University presented this information to Faculty Senate so that they had an opportunity to preview and process the proposed changes before the information was presented to the Board of Governors. Next, the University presented the proposals to the Board of Governors and asked them to issue a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, which starts the 30-day public comment period.

During the 30-day public comment period, any person may submit a comment. Before the Board will vote on finalized Rules and Schedules, any comments submitted, along with a University determination in response, will be publicly posted July 21. We will also post proposed finalized versions of the documents with any additional amendments made in response to the comments. The Board, upon reviewing the comments and new versions, will then vote of these items during its meeting July 31.

• BOG Faculty Rule 4.7 does not eliminate the promotion and tenure system or undermine academic freedom. Rule 4.7 only provides the University with the ability to eliminate certain faculty positions in limited circumstances (e.g., financial exigency, a program reduction or a program discontinuation). Simply because a RIF can occur in these limited circumstances does not undermine promotion and tenure rules or the principles of academic freedom, both of which remain active and unchanged.

• The upcoming faculty RIF process is part of the Academic Program Reductions and Discontinuations . The University is doing this RIF process in response to Academic Program Reductions and Discontinuations process which is part of the overall transformation initiative. An academic program can only be reduced or discontinued following the detailed process outlined in BOG Academics Rule 2.2, which provides for several opportunities for faculty input before a program is reduced or discontinued.

• It is critical to have faculty involvement in the program reduction and discontinuation process, as opposed to the development of an individual RIF plan. We believe it is critical that faculty be involved in the program review process on the front end. That is where the decisions that will lead to a RIF will be made and will help shape the strategic future of the University. As indicated in the WVU Transformation timeline, faculty have three opportunities to provide input into this process: first, in July when a program is identified as a program of concern; second, in August, during the appeal process for a Provost’s Office Preliminary Reduction for Reduction or Discontinuation of a program; and third, in September, by providing a written comment or signing up to speak before the Board of Governors.

Once the decisions on program reduction or discontinuation are made, the implementation of a RIF is more tactical. We don’t think it’s fair to ask faculty to pick which of their colleagues should remain at the University or be subject to a RIF. Additionally, the decisions on who may be selected for a RIF may be challenged through the grievance process or litigation. Those involved in making those decisions would be subject to interviews, hearings and depositions to defend their decisions. That is a burden for management.

• The factors that will be used to determine who will be RIF’d are outlined in the Rule. In contrast to some communications circulating, the proposed amendments to Rule 4.7 provides: “In situations where a RIF results in the elimination of some, but not all of the Faculty positions within the Unit, the Provost and Dean shall evaluate the skills and qualifications of the individual Faculty Members potentially subject to the Faculty RIF. In making the determinations on who will be selected to remain, the Provost and Dean shall give consideration to the following factors as part of a holistic assessment.”

The specific three factors are: performance; knowledge and qualifications; and seniority. As dictated by the Rule, the Provost and Dean cannot, in fact, ignore performance, achievements and years of service. Those individuals with strong performance records, as documented in their yearly promotion and tenure ratings, are less likely to be selected for a reduction in force.

• The proposed amendments to Rule 4.7 do not eliminate a requirement that faculty receive a severance package that equates to a year of salary. The Rule, as it currently, states: “The University may offer a severance package to a Faculty Member who is impacted by a RIF, if financially feasible.” This means that the University is not required to offer any severance packages.

The Rule then also provides: “Generally, the value of the severance package should be equivalent to one year of the Faculty Member’s annual base pay.” This current language is permission and does not require the payment of a year’s severance. It also does not require any faculty feedback in setting the schedule. Under the current language, University management could set a Severance Package Schedule with no input from faculty. We do not think that is appropriate.

Under the new language, the faculty would have the opportunity through the public comment period to review and provide feedback to the severance package plan before it is approved by the BOG. It adds a level of transparency to the process.

Moreover, the University simply does not have the financial resources to pay everyone an additional year of salary after their employment ends. As a result, we designed this process to ensure that faculty would have significant notification that their position was being eliminated. We also aligned that notification to correspond when many other universities have their hiring processes for the following academic year. Faculty members would have approximately eight months of notice before their employment would end. That notice period would maximize the amount of time a faculty member would have to find their next opportunity. And the severance payments (ranging from two to 12 weeks) would provide a bridge over the summer months before that next opportunity may begin.

• There are different legal rights between tenure and tenured-track faculty and teaching and service track faculty that influenced the design of the Proposed Severance Package Schedule . From a legal rights perspective, there is a difference between tenured and tenure-track faculty and teaching and service track faculty. Tenured and tenure-track faculty members have a property right in their continued employment that can only be ended in limited circumstances, such as a Reduction in Force, under Board of Governors Rule 4.7. On the other hand, most of our teaching and service track faculty are year-to-year contract employees. Their employment can be ended for any non-discriminatory reason at the end of their contract with no continuing obligation. Choosing not to renew a contract does not require severance and in past cases when we have ended these contracts, we have not paid out any severance.

Although there are legal rights differences between tenured and tenured-track faculty vs. teaching and service track faculty, in developing our severance package schedule, we wanted to offer some severance to teaching and service track faculty. But because their legal rights are more limited, we structured a package to recognize that legal difference in response to a request from faculty leadership.

