More than 40 years ago, Dr. Patricia Jens, a single mother with a bachelor’s degree from Concord College, was a medical student at WVU, but was faced with the decision to leave the program after learning about her family’s history of Huntington’s disease, “a genetic disorder that causes a progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain,” according to WVU Foundation.

Needing time to process this discovery, Jens asked WVU School of Medicine faculty member and administrator Dr. David Z. Morgan if she could take some time away from school. Though Morgan urged her to stay, expressing how difficult it may be to rejoin, he relented.

Jens took a year off, and by the following spring, was ready to return, scheduling a meeting with Morgan.

“As a 26-year-old, it did not seem odd that a dean would take the time to meet with me on short notice,” Jens said. “As a 66-year-old, I can see it as evidence of who Dr. Morgan was as a human being, and I am still amazed at his willingness to meet with me after I essentially thumbed my nose at his attempts to get me to stay in school in the first place.”

Jens credits his warm welcome with her eventual 1985 graduation and career in psychiatry.

Dr. David Z. Morgan (Photo courtesy of West Virginia and Regional History Center/WVU Libraries)

Over 40 years later, Jens is still trying her best to pay back that kindness, making regular donations to WVU through the WVU Foundation.

“Dozens of those gifts have been made in Morgan’s honor, initially to the David Z. Morgan Student Assistance Scholarship and more recently to the David Z. Morgan, MD Chair in Medical Education,” according to WVU Foundation.

“Dr. Jens is a great example of a WVU School of Medicine graduate paying it forward through philanthropy,” Dr. Norman Ferrari III, chief academic officer for medical education, vice dean for education and academic affairs at the School of Medicine and chair of the Department of Medical Education, said. “Dr. Morgan had a tremendous impact on her life, and she is honoring his memory with charitable gifts that continue to build his legacy of excellence in education and student support. We appreciate the contributions of Dr. Jens and other alumni who recognize the incredible importance of their gifts.”

Earned his medical degree from WVU in 1950, Morgan ran a private practice before becoming a School of Medicine faculty member, serving as associate dean for student affairs as well as covering teaching and clinical duties. He passed away Nov. 5, 2010.

School of Medicine alumni honor Morgan or another faculty member by making gift online at give.wvu.edu/medicine or contacting Patricia Lonsbary at 304-293-1448 or plonsbary@wvuf.org.