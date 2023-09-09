MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University alumni gathered in front of the Mountainlair in Morgantown on Saturday to support two resolutions passed by the West Virginia University faculty assembly on Wednesday, a resolution of no confidence in President Gordon Gee’s leadership and a freezing of the current academic transformation.

Alumni that attended the event said that it’s important to stand up for what they think is right, and in addition to the rally, alumni are encouraging others to stop donating money to the school.

The resolutions were in response to WVU’s current plan for an academic transformation, which proposes cutting around 32 academic programs and majors and 169 faculty positions.

Logan Shamberger, a class of 2019 alumnus, said, “We as alumni are proud to be alumni because of the efforts of the faculty, the staff, the students of West Virginia University. These are the people who make this university work, we stand by them firmly and we are appalled at how they have been treated by their administration.”

Danielle Conaway, a class of 2003 and 2008 alumna, said, “It seems like there’s not a lot of transparency with the cuts that are going on, so I really support the idea of a third party group coming in and evaluating all of the finances and just totally starting from scratch. I think the current administration has failed the students, Morgantown and the state.”

Members of the WVU Board of Governors have voiced their support for Gee and are scheduled to vote on the recommended academic transformation cuts on Sept. 15.