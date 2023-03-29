Dramatic image of Woodburn Hall at West Virginia University or WVU in Morgantown WV as the sun sets behind the illuminated historic building

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University announced a new contest on Wednesday that gives incoming first-year students the opportunity to earn a $1,500 scholarship or a free meal plan for the upcoming semester.

According to the university’s website, eligible students can submit an essay from a list of prompts and be entered to win one of 20+ $1,500 scholarships or meal plans valued at up to $2,000. Eligible students may submit up to three essays. The submission deadline is April 19 and winners will be announced on Wednesday, April 26.

The contest comes as a part of WVU’s “The Great Day” campaign, which takes place on Wednesday, April 26 and aims to make college more affordable for students. Other parts of the campaign include special campus tours—which also include scholarship opportunities—as well as a real-time social media event known as “Social Challenges,” which has yet to have specific details released.

More info on “The Great Day” can be found here.