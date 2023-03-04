MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – A four-year West Virginia University (WVU) cheerleader, former high school football player and Boone County native is set to become WVU’s 69th Mountaineer mascot.

According to a release from WVU Today, the 2023-24 Mountaineer mascot will be Mikel Hager, a senior exercise physiology major, with a minor in psychology and communication studies, from Madison, W.Va. His title was announced during a men’s basketball game at the WVU Coliseum on March 4.

“Being selected as the Mountaineer is the single greatest honor a West Virginia University student can receive,” Hager said. “I look forward to representing the spirit of the University by being a good role model and making a positive impact on everyone I meet.”

Mikel Hager, a West Virginia University senior and four-year cheerleader from Madison, celebrates after being announced as the 69th Mountaineer mascot during the men’s basketball game at the Coliseum, March 4, 2023. (WVU Photo/Matt Sunday)

“Hager is a member of the Gold Cheer Team, serves as a New Student Orientation Leader and volunteers his time as a math tutor at Suncrest Elementary School,” the release said. He also works as a non-paid assistant football coach for Scott High School in the summer.

“My small hometown located deep in the heart of southern West Virginia has been hit hard by the opioid epidemic and loss of mining jobs and WVU has helped me rise above adversity. As the Mountaineer mascot, I want to be a source of encouragement and inspiration, and show others, like me, they are not bound by their circumstances,” Hager said.

Hager competed for the title against other WVU students. The finalists included Hager as well as freshman Christian Adkins, junior Bailey Gatens and the alternate Mountaineer mascot, sophomore Braden Adkins.

Mary Roush, the 68th Mountaineer mascot, hugs Mikel Hager, the 69th Mountaineer mascot, soon after his selection was announced at the Coliseum, March 4, 2023. (WVU Photo/Matt Sunday) Braden Adkins, WVU sophomore from Richwood, alternate Mountaineer mascot (WVU Photo/Brian Persinger)

The “Passing of the Rifle” ceremony will be held at a yet undecided location on April 21 at 6 p.m., where the previous Mountaineer mascot, Mary Roush, will pass the mantle over to Hager.

“I know Mikel will bring a lot of spirit and enthusiasm to the position, and I feel confident that he will be a great ambassador for our great University and state,” said Sonja Wilson, senior advisor of the Mountaineer mascot program.

Mascot requests can be made by completing a Mountaineer Mascot Appearance Request Form. To learn more, you can contact Wilson at Sonja.Wilson@mail.wvu.edu.