CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Supernovas, or the explosions that occur when massive stars die, can tell scientists a great deal about how galaxies work, and one West Virginia University astronomer is hoping to find more of their remnants in our own galaxy.

Loren Anderson, professor, astronomy, WVU Eberly College of Arts and Sciences (WVU Photo)

While studies have shown that the Milky Way should have around 1,000 supernova remnants within it, only around 300 to 400 supernova remnants have been found, according to WVU Today.

According to Loren Anderson, professor at WVU’s Eberly College of Arts and Sciences and member of the WVU Center for Gravitational Waves and Cosmology, these supernova remnants are “essential for understanding the properties and dynamics of our galaxy — but there is a severe discrepancy in the number of supernova remnants we would expect to see compared to the relatively low number we have detected.”

Part of what makes identifying supernova remnants tricky is that phenomenon such as HII regions—clouds of dense plasma that surround massive stars—are often mistaken for them.

Over the course of a three-year study, and with $331,170 from the National Science Foundation, Anderson hopes to get closer to the actual number of remnants in our galaxy.

To find potential remnants, Anderson and graduate student Timothy Faerber will use radio wavelength data from the Very Large Array and MeerKAT telescopes then use machine-learning software alongside traditional scanning by eye, a method that works especially well with “young, compact” remnants according to Anderson.

Timothy Faerber, a WVU graduate student, and Professor Loren Anderson study supernova remnants to further understand the properties and dynamics of the galaxy. (WVU Photo/Nathaniel Godwin)

“This study is timely,” Anderson said. “Recent data from MeerKAT allow for the most sensitive search for supernova remnants yet, and recent works have identified hundreds of possible supernova remnants that need to be confirmed. We have already begun an initial search of a few square degrees of GPS data from the MeerKAT telescope and the results are incredibly promising.”

Besides studying the shockwave of the supernovas and the material flung out by them, Anderson has said that the project may also be useful in the study of pulsars, the remaining ultra-dense, rotating cores from a supernova.

The research group will also work with the West Virginia Science Public Outreach Team to develop an educational module about radio telescopes and supernovas for students.