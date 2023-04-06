MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two biologists from West Virginia University have taken to the mountains of West Virginia to study one thing, rabbits, specifically the Appalachian cottontail and the snowshoe hare.

According to a release from WVU Today, Amy Welsh and Chris Rota from the WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design are looking to study the habits and habitats of the two species over the course of four years. They’ll be assisted by WVU alumni Mack Frantz and Holly Morris.

The study comes from a recent outbreak in domestic rabbits and hares out West of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus that has since spread into native populations of their respective regions. With this outbreak, biologists have begun to worry about the virus spreading east into populations in regions like Appalachia.

The research team from WVU was created in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) as a response to the western outbreak. The team plans to use non-invasive genetic techniques to study the population dynamics of local rabbits and hares, as well as monitor local populations and prepare for a possible outbreak in West Virginia.

Appalachian cottontails typically live in dense, high-elevation forests that provide plenty of berry-like plants to feed on. Populations of this species have grown smaller over time, leaving them vulnerable to predators and natural disasters. The snowshoe hare also lives in higher elevations, specifically in the mountainous area of Tucker, Randolph and Pocahontas counties.

Due to the scarcity and elusive nature of both species, the biologists will be mostly relying on left-behind fur and scat to use as samples. “We are going to look for bunny poop,” Rota said. “From that bunny poop, Amy and her lab will be able to identify individual rabbits and hares.”

Amy Welsh, along with doctoral student Madison Miller, will be analyzing the genetic nature of these samples to determine several factors about the animals and their habits.

“The poop tells quite a story,” Welsh said. “We’ll start off the genetic analysis by first figuring out what species it was, so we can differentiate between the different types of cottontails and confirm that it’s a cottontail versus a hare. And then we do individual ID on the poop. We use enough genetic markers so that we can get a DNA fingerprint from the sample.”

Members of the team will use the data they gather from these species to assist the DNR with filling in the blanks about these elusive species, as well as shaping habitat management to better aid their continued survival in Appalachia.

“It’s an important element,” Welsh said. “We love collaborating with DNR, answering questions that are management-related, and then I love helping them figure out what to do with the collected data. It’s about how we can help make management decisions that will benefit the people of West Virginia as well as the species. That’s another fun element of it, too.”