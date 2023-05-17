MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia University Board of Governors met in a special session Wednesday afternoon to approve three measures related to “transformation initiatives” across the university system.

The board approved issuing a public notice to potentially amend two rules related to faculty and staff reductions in force.

Rob Alsop, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives, told board members he did not want to overestimate or underestimate the number of employees who will be affected, but specified that it won’t affect most of the university’s employees.

“We will do what we need to do,” Alsop said. “But most, the overwhelming majority of our employees, are going to be here moving this institution forward as a going concern.”

The Board of Governors also approved a timeline for the review of academic “programs of concern,” which are seeing lower enrollment. Those programs could be reduced or discontinued.

In July, the board will discuss “programs of concern,” academic programs that have lower enrollment.

In August, the Provost will give a preliminary recommendation on those programs for possible reduction or discontinuation. There will be an appeals process before the board votes on those reductions in September.

In mid-October, faculty and staff who are affected by the reductions in force or non-renewal will be notified.