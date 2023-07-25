MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia University Board of Governors (BOG) has released an agenda for a special board meeting it plans to hold on Monday, July 31. On the list of topics is the consideration by the board to extend WVU President Gordon Gee’s contract into 2025.

According to the agenda, the board plans to discuss President Gee’s recent performance evaluation and then consider “possible Board action relating to extending the contract

of President Gee to remain as President of West Virginia University for one additional year, to June 30, 2025.”

The agenda said that the performance evaluation for President Gee will come from a potential executive session that the board plans to hold that will also discuss “potential strategic initiatives relating to academic and administrative priorities; personnel matters, [Gee’s performance evaluation,] and other deliberative matters involving commercial competition which, if made public, might adversely affect the financial or other interest of the University.” The session will also discuss a confidential and privileged report by the General Counsel about an undisclosed matter.

Other items on the agenda include:

A proposal of the final amended rules regarding the controversial Reduction in Force plan that the University announced publicly in May

A proposed final approval and comments summary for the Faculty and Classified Staff Severance Package Schedule

An update to the BOG on academic transformation at WVU

To read the full agenda, click here.