MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University’s yearly Blue & Gold Mine Sale is seeking item donations as it makes its return once again this May, per a Facebook post from the City of Morgantown.

The Blue & Gold Mine Sale is a yearly event hosted by WVU that seeks to redistribute new and used items donated by students and residents in Morgantown. Donations for the drive will be accepted from May 1 to May 10.

The drive accepts the following items:

Furniture

Electronics

Clothing

Sporting Goods

Seasonal Decor

Bedding/Linens

Books

Kitchen Utensils

Storage Containers

Dishes

Small Appliances

Office Supplies

The post emphasized that the drive does not accept televisions, monitors, mattresses, foam mattress toppers or box springs.

Anyone who wants to donate to the drive can do so at the following locations:

Chateau Royale

The top of Falling Run road

Grant Avenue

Area 81 – Mountaineer Station

College Park Apartments

Students can also donate at any WVU Residence Hall from May 1 to May 6.

The primary sale will take place on May 13 from 7 a.m. to noon at Milan Puskar Stadium. There is a $5 admission from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for Early Bird hours with free admission for the rest of the day. The event will also hold a 50% off special from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event features a $25 bag sale where you pay $25 and whatever you can fit in a bag they give you. All proceeds from the event benefit the United Way. You can learn more about the event by clicking here.